Highlander Remake Rumor: Is Michael Fassbender the villain?

A new rumor from industry insider Daniel Richtman suggests Michael Fassbender is in talks to play the villain in Lionsgate’s Highlander.

By
Highlander, Michael Fassbender, Henry Cavill

The tea leaves have aligned, and industry insider Daniel Richtman sees another casting for Lionsgate‘s Highlander reboot emerging from the pattern. According to Richtman, Michael Fassbender (The KillerShamePrometheus) plays the villain in the Chad Stahelski-directed reimagining of the classic action film. According to Richtman, Fassbender is in talks to star alongside Henry Cavill (The WitcherArgylleJustice League) as a “Mongol Warrior.”

Please remember that whispers about Michael Fassbender’s involvement with Highlander are rumors. We must wait for Lionsgate to make it official.

The new rumor already has Highlander fans buzzing about Fassbender playing a version of the original Highlander villain, the Kurgan. Portrayed by Clancy Brown in the 1986 fantasy action-adventure film, the Kurgan is an immortal warrior and thorn in the side of Connor MacLeod, the Highlander (Christopher Lambert).

Lionsgate is looking to Stahelski to guide the short- and long-term creative direction, franchise strategy, and strategic growth of the Highlander and John Wick properties to ensure that quality, tone, and vision remain consistent. Stahelski will work side by side with the franchise producers – Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee on the Wick franchise and Neal H. Moritz and the estate of the late Peter S. Davis on Highlander – to maximize the potential of these unique and valuable properties.

“This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlander franchise,” Joe Drake, the outgoing chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Adam Fogelson, chair of the MPG, said. “From the outset, Chad has been the creative force defining the world of Wick; as we continue to think about the future for that world, we want Chad, working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as our stewards guiding us and strategizing together at every step. This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making, but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner.”

“I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion,” said Stahelski. “John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”

What do you think about the possibility of Michael Fassbender playing the villain in Chad Stahelski’s Highlander? Will Fassbender and Cavill have great chemistry? In what form will the Kurgan take in Stahelski’s version if that is the way he chooses to go with the classic character?

Source: Daniel Richtman
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting for a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s extortion drama High and Low
The first reactions to director Ethan Coen's road trip comedy Drive Away Dolls lean toward the positive, with talk of laughs and a fast pace
Drive Away Dolls first reactions describe Ethan Coen’s road trip comedy as fast paced, silly, and funny
Highlander Remake Rumor: Is Michael Fassbender the villain?
cutthroat island 4k
Cutthroat Island: Legendary flop-turned-classic getting a 4K Blu-ray release
View All

About the Author

8037 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Highlander News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles