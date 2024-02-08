Highlander Remake Rumor: Is Michael Fassbender the villain?

The tea leaves have aligned, and industry insider Daniel Richtman sees another casting for Lionsgate‘s Highlander reboot emerging from the pattern. According to Richtman, Michael Fassbender (The Killer, Shame, Prometheus) plays the villain in the Chad Stahelski-directed reimagining of the classic action film. According to Richtman, Fassbender is in talks to star alongside Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Argylle, Justice League) as a “Mongol Warrior.”

Please remember that whispers about Michael Fassbender’s involvement with Highlander are rumors. We must wait for Lionsgate to make it official.

The new rumor already has Highlander fans buzzing about Fassbender playing a version of the original Highlander villain, the Kurgan. Portrayed by Clancy Brown in the 1986 fantasy action-adventure film, the Kurgan is an immortal warrior and thorn in the side of Connor MacLeod, the Highlander (Christopher Lambert).

Lionsgate is looking to Stahelski to guide the short- and long-term creative direction, franchise strategy, and strategic growth of the Highlander and John Wick properties to ensure that quality, tone, and vision remain consistent. Stahelski will work side by side with the franchise producers – Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee on the Wick franchise and Neal H. Moritz and the estate of the late Peter S. Davis on Highlander – to maximize the potential of these unique and valuable properties.

“This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlander franchise,” Joe Drake, the outgoing chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Adam Fogelson, chair of the MPG, said. “From the outset, Chad has been the creative force defining the world of Wick; as we continue to think about the future for that world, we want Chad, working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as our stewards guiding us and strategizing together at every step. This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making, but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner.”

“I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion,” said Stahelski. “John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”

