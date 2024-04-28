Poll: What’s The Best Movie of 2024 (so far)?

With the summer blockbuster season just about to kick off, we want to know what you think are the best movies of 2024 (so far).

By
best movies of 2024

The summer movie season officially kicks off next weekend with the release of the big-budget tentpole flick, The Fall Guy. Pretty soon, theaters are going to be jampacked with megabudget blockbusters, so we want to know what you think is the best movie of 2024 so far. Is it Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two? Or do you prefer more under-the-radar fare like Late Night With the Devil, or even the streaming hit Road House? Take the poll and let us know!

What's the best movie of 2024 (so far)?
Vote
Tags:
icon More Movie News
man from uncle last starfighter 4k
Arrow Video hypes The Last Starfighter, The Man from U.N.C.L.E 4Ks
Lionsgate has unveiled a poster for the Bill Skarsgard thriller Boy Kills World (produced by Sam Raimi), and a batch of character posters
Boy Kills World: Narration changed for theatrical release?
best movies of 2024
Poll: What’s The Best Movie of 2024 (so far)?
The Movie Critic, Quentin Tarantino, plot
The Movie Critic: Report sheds light on the scrapped movie, including a possible role for a young Quentin Tarantino
View All

About the Author

4662 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Dune: Part Two News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles