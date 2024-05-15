Dune: Part Two sets streaming premiere on Max and it’s sooner than you think

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two sets streaming premiere on Max, and it's arriving sooner than you think.

If you’ve been waiting for the streaming premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, you won’t have long to wait. Warner Bros. announced today that the acclaimed sequel will start streaming exclusively on Max on May 21st, which is just next week.

Dune: Part Two is already available on Digital and was released on Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD today, so the upcoming streaming release means that Paul Atreides’ saga will soon be accessible for all who want it. The Dune sequel explores “the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve can’t wait to bring back Anya Taylor-Joy for Dune Messiah

Dune: Part Two won’t be the end of the saga, as Villeneuve is expected to return for Dune Messiah, but don’t expect that to happen immediately. After spending six years working on the first two movies, Villeneuve is ready for a break. “I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit,” Villeneuve said. “First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper.

Villeneuve added, “If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don’t do it.” Just last month, the director said he was already writing the third installment. “That anger [felt by Zendaya’s character at the end of Dune: Part Two] is tremendous,” he said. “I don’t want to reveal what I’m going to do with the third movie. I know exactly what to do. I’m writing it right now. But there’s a lot of firepower there, and I’m very excited about that decision.

Source: Max
