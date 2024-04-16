Dune: Part Two rides a sandworm onto Fandango at Home, bringing the war for Arrakis to digital today

Sand and spice make everything nice, as Fandango announces a digital release for Dune: Part Two! Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic comes to Fandango’s video-on-demand service, Fandango at Home, today. Fans can experience Paul Atreides’ next chapter in SD, HD, and UHD by purchasing the film for $29.99. Viewers can also watch Atreides’ journey from the beginning with the Dune 2-Movie Collection, available on Fandango at Home at a discounted price of $39.99.

According to Fanango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, 8,000 ticket buyers say Dune: Part Two is the fourth most anticipated film to own. Other films on the list include A Quiet Place: Day One at #10, with Gladiator 2 in 9th, Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim in 8th, Inside Out 2 in 7th, Despicable Me 4 in 6th, Venom 3 in 5th (really?), Dune: Part Two in 4th, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in 3rd, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2nd, and Deadpool and Wolverine in 1st.

Dune: Part Two explores “the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban, Christopher Walken as Emperor, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonen, and more.

Denis Villeneuve directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank HerberHerbert’s. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick produce. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson as a creative consultant.

Will you buy Fandango’s digital version of Dune: Part Two or wait for the sequel’s physical release on 4K Blu-ray? Let us know how you plan to own the film in the comments below.