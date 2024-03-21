Denis Villeneuve will only make Dune: Messiah if he’s sure it will be better than Part Two

Denis Villeneuve says that he’ll only make Dune: Messiah if he can be sure that it will be better than Part Two.

Dune: Part Two has been a triumph, with many praising the sequel as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time; not only that, but it’s been kicking ass at the box office, grossing over $500 million worldwide and counting. That all but guarantees a third installment, but director Denis Villeneuve isn’t in any rush; in fact, he told Empire Magazine that he won’t make Dune: Messiah at all unless he’s sure it’s going to be better than Dune: Part Two.

“ I did both movies back-to-back, which makes absolute sense for me,” Villeneuve said. “I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper. “

Villeneuve added, “ If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don’t do it. ” As much as fans want to see Villeneuve complete the saga, I’d wager that most wouldn’t want him to rush it. Take your time, do it right, and we’ll be waiting.

Our own Chris Bumbray gave the Dune sequel a rave review. “ In this day of assembly line blockbusters, it’s a miracle that director Denis Villeneuve has managed to get not one but two incredible, uncompromised epics like this through the studio system, ” he wrote. “ It works as a tentpole blockbuster, but Dune Part Two is also filmmaking at the highest level. It’s a real cinematic event everyone owes it to themselves to take in and hopefully won’t be forgotten come Oscar time. It’s a masterpiece. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.