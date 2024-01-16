Chad Stahelski strikes a deal with Lionsgate to direct Highlander and oversee John Wick and Highlander franchises

If there can only be one, it might as well be Chad Stahelski. There’s massive news coming from Lionsgate today with word that John Wick mastermind Chad Stahelski will direct the highly-anticipated Highlander reimagining for the studios. In addition to getting behind the camera for Highlander, Stahelski is assuming creative oversight of the John Wick and Highlander franchises across all media.

Per an official press announcement from Lionsgate:

Chad Stahelski, the visionary director behind all four of Lionsgate’s John Wick films, has struck a deal with the studio in which the billion-dollar filmmaker will direct a reimagination of the Highlander franchise as his next feature film and assume creative oversight of the Highlander and John Wick franchises across film, television, and all multimedia platforms. The director and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment have taken the lead in designing a comprehensive multi-platform content strategy for both franchises, and this deal formalizes what was already an extraordinary partnership.

Lionsgate is looking to Stahelski to guide the short- and long-term creative direction, franchise strategy, and strategic growth of these two iconic properties to ensure that quality, tone, and vision remain consistent. Stahelski will work side by side with the franchise producers – Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee on the Wick franchise and Neal H. Moritz and the estate of the late Peter S. Davis on Highlander – to maximize the potential of these unique and valuable properties.

“This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlander franchise,” Joe Drake, the outgoing chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and Adam Fogelson, chair of the MPG, said. “From the outset, Chad has been the creative force defining the world of Wick; as we continue to think about the future for that world, we want Chad, working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as our stewards guiding us and strategizing together at every step. This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making, but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner.”

“I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion,” said Stahelski. “John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”

Whoa! People were already excited about Highlander returning, but with Stahelski attached, there’s even more of a reason to get excited! John Wick is a billion-dollar franchise, with the latest chapter earning $440 million worldwide. Applying that level of notoriety and expertise to the Highlander franchise is almost too good to be true. It sounds like Lionsgate is looking to expand the John Wick universe beyond the prequel series The Continental and the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana De Armas in the lead.

