Arrow Video hypes The Last Starfighter, The Man from U.N.C.L.E 4Ks

Arrow Video is hitting the genre game in a big way this summer, releasing 4K editions of sci-fi favorite The Last Starfighter and Guy Ritchie’s adaptation of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. in July.

While Arrow Video has released The Last Starfighter on 4K in North America just last year, this U.K. release will definitely be worth seeking out for our friends across the pond. On the transfer, the label wrote: “Now newly restored from a 4K scan of the original negative and featuring a 4.1 mix originally created for the film’s 70mm release – never included on previous home video formats – The Last Starfighter arrives loaded with brand new and archival bonus features. Strap yourself in: the Blu-ray adventure of a lifetime is about to begin!”

Special features for Arrow Video’s The Last Starfighter included two commentaries, as well as in-depth looks at the score, the special effects, the screenplay, and the namesake game. It also has a collectible booklet and a limited edition slipcover. This release comes out on July 15th.

As for Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Arrow Video hyped the spy flick with: “A thrilling spy romp with rich period detail and an infectious soundtrack of cool pop classics, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. puts a colorful, contemporary twist on 1960s espionage and delivers pure entertainment with swaggering ease.”

Arrow Video’s 4K release of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. will feature a brand new critics commentary, as well as a wealth of new interviews and featurettes, including one on the original TV series, which aired from 1964-1968. Also included is a double-sided fold-out poster, an illustrated booklet and a reversible sleeve with brand new artwork. Expect to see it in the U.S. and Canada on July 30th and in the UK one day prior.

Other releases from Arrow Video in July include a box set of the works of Greek filmmaker Nico Mastorakis (Sky High in Blu? Yes, please!), the James Caan-starring racecar actioner Red Line 7000 and last year’s Loop Track. Considering Arrow’s track record of how they treat their 4K releases, there’s no doubt that these titles will be worth checking out.

