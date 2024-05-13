Downton Abbey 3: Focus Features and Carnival Films have announced the production of a new motion picture

Michelle Dockery is featured in a short teaser video that announces the production of a new film from series creator Julian Fellowes.

Fans of Downton Abbey are cordially invited to the third motion picture from Focus Features and Carnival Films. The third entry will follow the recent installment, Downton Abbey: A New Era. The most recent outing from the popular British drama had been released back in 2022. Our own Chris Bumbray would mention in his review of A New Era, “Show mastermind Julian Fellows has written this as fan service, and it shows. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you’re looking to finally get into Downton Abbey, this is a bad place to start as it not only assumes you’ve seen every episode, but it assumes you know them well. It’s strictly for fans, but I’m willing to bet there are still a lot of those out there.”

Downton Abbey 3 will be written by Downton creator and Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes, as well as produced by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Gareth Neame, Fellowes, and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge. BAFTA and Emmy Award nominee Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith return for the third film, alongside exciting new additions, Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan, and many other fan favorites.

The official Downton Abbey social media accounts have also released this small teaser of the announcement.

Focus Features and Carnival Films are thrilled to announce the third film in the beloved Downton Abbey franchise. More information: https://t.co/nupZ9LkeXd pic.twitter.com/cRFH4SpOsb — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) May 13, 2024

Giamatti is slated to be reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson. He joins the film on the heels of his Oscar® nominated performance in Alexander Payne’s award-winning comedy, The Holdovers. Additionally, Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The film is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.