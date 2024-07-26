Deadpool & Wolverine: What Did You Think?

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally playing in theaters, so be sure to let us know what you think of the highly anticipated movie!

It’s been a long road (getting from there to here), but Deadpool & Wolverine has finally arrived! The highly-anticipated sequel will bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could certainly use a shot in the arm. The film is poised to be a big return to form for Marvel, particularly at the box office, where it is predicted to debut with a $360 million global opening.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more. The film also includes quite a few cameos from across the various Marvel universes, some of which have already been spoiled in the various trailers.

The film is currently sitting at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, which places it just a few points behind Deadpool at 85% and Deadpool 2 at 84%. Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with the movie, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “ Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s spoiler-free review right here.

Let us know what you thought of Deadpool & Wolverine in the comments!