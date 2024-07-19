Deadpool & Wolverine releases one final trailer with another big cameo reveal

Of all the guest appearances that can potentially take place in the fourth-wall-breaking, now multiverse-hopping Deadpool & Wolverine, the marketing has certainly not been playing things close to the chest in regards to revealing who may be showing up and what variants will be featured. If you are reading this and are wanting to be surprised on your premiere viewing of the MCU film, TURN BACK NOW! It’s surprising that the marketing would give this much away, even with speculation running rampant. However, it could also possibly mean that they have even more mind-blowing surprises in store. Whether it turns out to or not, the film will finally be open to the public next week.

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios have released one final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. As humorous as the Wade Wilson character is, this trailer switches the tone up for a more somber one. Wolverine, and especially Hugh Jackman’s incarnation, has always been a tortured soul with a blessing/curse of regeneration and his famous character arc showcases a long-forgotten past as Logan sports amnesia. This final trailer has the heart and spirit of Logan’s lonely journey and it is now coupled with Wade’s high stakes of losing all of the people in his life.

The jokes are still there, but we get more introspective with Wolverine as he details the fact that Scott Summers, Storm and Beast had pushed him to wear his X-Men suit. Additionally, Wade tells Logan how well-regarded Wolverine was in his universe. The trailer also calls back to Colossus’ speech to Wade in the earlier films, which detailed that there are few moments that people have that will define them as heroes. And as Logan seems to want to give up, the trailer reveals that Logan‘s Laura/X-23, played once again by Dafne Keen, is there to see that the Wolverine is uncaged.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailers, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.