New Deadpool & Wolverine trailer showcases the return of another classic character [CAMEO REVEAL SPOILER]

The marketing for Deadpool & Wolverine can rest on the strength of the two leads teaming up. However, much anticipation also stems from the fact that Marvel has a few new toys to play with since Disney absorbed Fox and their rights to certain characters. The secretive studio is known for throwing the audience some extra bit of tease in regard to cameos, like a Professor X reveal in the marketing for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Get ready for the rematch everyone’s been waiting for as Marvel releases a new short trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine reveals that Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth from the original X-Men film from 2000 steps up to fight Logan.

Although Deadpool pokes fun at X-Men continuity with meta jokes, it will be interesting to see how this appearance is address as the famous Wolverine rival was more recently portrayed in a different style by Liev Schreiber in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he was less beastly and more mustache-twirling. As Wade points out in the trailer, “People have been waiting decades for this fight,” and while there was an attempt at establishing a more personal relationship with Victor Creed aka Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in the original 2000 film, Logan seemingly crosses paths with him for the first time and they had ultimately engaged in a battle atop the Statue of Liberty, where Sabretooth would fall to his demise after getting blasted by Cyclop’s eye beam. This will be the first time since then that Wolverine had tangled with this incarnation.

It was recently revealed that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy were close to pulling the plug on Deadpool 3 until Hugh Jackman told them that he was in. The pair had been working on the script for several months with Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells, but they were struggling to create a story that didn’t feel like a retread of the previous movies. “Ryan and I were right at the edge of saying to Kevin [Feige], ‘You know what? Maybe now is not the right moment because we’re not coming up with a story,’” Levy said. “And that is the moment when Ryan’s phone rang, and it was Hugh calling from his car.“