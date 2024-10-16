Deadpool & Wolverine: Logan’s Brown and Tan suit was only on screen for 10 seconds, but it cost an astonishing amount

It ain’t cheap being a superhero, but it’s the suits where they really get you. Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of variants of the title characters, including an appearance from Logan in his classic John Byrne brown and tan suit. The suit appears on screen for just 10 seconds, but it cost more than many of us make in an entire year.

ComicBookMovie.com spoke with Deadpool & Wolverine editors Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid, who revealed that the brown and tan suit cost a whopping $100,000. Quite the price tag. As the production couldn’t afford to spend that on a whole bunch of Wolverine variant suits, Zimmerman explained that they had to choose more cost-effective variants such as Old Man Logan and Wolvie on a cross.

“ One of our storyboard artists was a huge comic book fan and he gave us a list of, like, ten of them. There was also, and maybe no one really likes to hear this, time and budget issues you have to deal with as well. Here’s a perfect example: the brown and tan, we spent around $100,000 building that suit. They’re expensive, ” Zimmerman said. “ To build this kind of stuff…we have to get a little economical with what we could actually come up with and do. So, yeah, ‘Hugh, can you take your shirt off be bolted to a cross?’ ‘Yeah, I can do that, no problem.’ ‘Great, let’s get a bunch of pink skulls, throw ‘em down there, and light it in the way of the comic book.’ ‘Can you be an old man?’ ‘Sure!’ They were all thought out but also done with budget in mind and also time. We didn’t have much time. Once we resumed shooting, our deadline on this movie was so tight. When we went back to photography in London, we did have a finite amount of time and even coming up with all those ideas, once we got back, we were like, ‘Hey everyone, we’re going to do this’ and everyone’s heads are exploding. How are we going to do this in the time we have left? “

$100,000 may be a drop in the bucket for a movie which has grossed $1.3 billion, but holy hell. That said, the brown and tan suit did look pretty fantastic. I just wish we had seen more of it.

