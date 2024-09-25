Deadpool & Wolverine slow walks its way onto digital platforms, 4K Blu-ray and DVD this October

Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie that restored the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many, is coming home to digital platforms and physical media in October! The R-rated, fourth-wall-breaking celebration of all things in Marvel cinema becomes available to rent/purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ on October 1, with 4K Blu-ray and DVD formats to follow on October 22.

Like the movie, the digital and physical releases of Deadpool & Wolverine are chock full of extras, giving fans more reasons to want to bring the Assassin in the Red Pyjamas and the cantankerous Canadian home for the whole family. Well, maybe not the kids. It depends on how you feel about them getting exposed to foul language. Extras for the home release include “Finding Madonna: Making the Oner,” featuring director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds for a breakdown of the now-iconic slow-walk scene; “Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan,” which pays tribute to the longtime Marvel contributor; “Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes,” for exploring the film’s shocking cameos, and a gag reel to add more laughs to a movie already overstuffed with jokes, jabs, and joyous carnage.

If exclusive extras make your pants tight, you could check out Prime Video’s digital release, which includes exclusive features like Deadpool doodles, pros and cons of the film, and fact-checking trivia for hardcore Marvel fans. Physical release plans include limited edition steelbooks with exclusive art and packaging. Owning the steelbook versions could inspire double-dipping, as there’s a Deadpool version and a Wolverine version to collect.

With $1,317,503,647 earned at the worldwide box office, Deadpool & Wolverine is a record-breaking success and one of the best MCU movies in recent memory. With Marvel slowing its roll regarding feature film releases, the next film in the franchise, Captain America: Brave New World, doesn’t arrive in theaters until February 14, 2025. Thankfully, we’ve got Agatha All Along to tide us over, with Kathryn Hahn chewing scenery like a pro and Aubrey Plaza lighting up the screen with her dark-hearted witchiness.

