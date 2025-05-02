Movie News

Ryan Reynolds exploring ideas for a Deadpool/X-Men team-up movie

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Deadpool, X-Men, Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool & Wolverine has been Marvel’s biggest hit in recent years, so it’s no surprise the studio is eager to bring those characters back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds is actively developing ideas for a new Deadpool movie that would feature several X-Men characters.

The potential project would be an ensemble with three or four X-Men characters, but Deadpool may only be a supporting player in the movie. The report states that it’s still very early days and Reynolds hasn’t yet pitched it to the studio. The actor is known for going through a lot of concepts before he lands on one he likes. Deadpool & Wolverine went through many iterations before it became the billion-dollar blockbuster that revitalized the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least temporarily).

Awesome Art: Marvel with The Avengers, Daredevil, The Hulk, Spider-Man, The X-Men

There have also been rumblings that Deadpool (and Wolverine) could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Given that just about every other Marvel character will be putting in an appearance, that’s probably a safe bet. However, Reynolds has said that Deadpool can’t join the X-Men or the Avengers, because that would fulfill his ultimate goal and be the end of his story. “His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted,” Reynolds told THR last year. “His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey.

A number of X-Men characters will be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, with the officially announced cast including Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, who finally made his Marvel debut in Deadpool & Wolverine. Other X-Men characters were included in a recent rumoured cast list, but it remains to be seen if it’s accurate.

A separate X-Men movie is in development, and Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) will write the script.

Which X-Men characters could you see joining Deadpool in a team-up movie?

Source: THR
