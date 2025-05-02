RUMOR: Are these the remaining Avengers: Doomsday cast members?

Last month, the Marvel Studios social media accounts started live-streaming a video they labeled as an all-caps ANNOUNCEMENT. The video showed a soundstage where, one by one, chairs reserved for actors were revealed, with a new chair coming into view every 10 minutes or so. As it turns out, this was a very long and slow way of revealing (a large chunk of) the cast of Avengers: Doomsday , which is now in production and aiming for a May 1, 2026 theatrical release. The names of twenty-seven cast members were shown that day, with Marvel teasing, “There’s always room for more…” With cameras now rolling, we’ve been waiting to see if they’ll announce the rest of the cast list with more chair backs, or they’ll find a different way to do it. And while we wait, industry journalist Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has been sent a list that his source claims is the full list of yet-to-be-announced major cast members.

Sneider cautioned to take this as a RUMOR ; he has no idea whether it’s accurate or not. So this is just a fun way to spend some time on a Friday, looking at this list and wondering if it actually does complete the main Avengers: Doomsday cast.

First, here’s the list of actors and characters who have been officially confirmed to be in the movie: We have Robert Downey Jr. – not as his Tony Stark / Iron Man character from earlier MCU movies, but as the villainous Doctor Doom / Victor von Doom. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with Tom Hiddleston as his brother Loki. Anthony Mackie is back as the new Captain America, and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon. Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man. So does Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The Fantastic Four is in the line-up: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. From Wakanda, we have Letitia Wright as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who played King Ch’ah Toh Almehen, a.k.a. Namor the Sub-Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is coming back. Several Thunderbolts* cast members are present and accounted for: Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, and Lewis Pullman as Robert “Bob” Reynolds / Sentry. And from the X-Men films: Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy / Beast, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkholme / Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit.

Now, here’s who’s RUMORed to be joining them: Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams / Wonder Man, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Wunmi Mosaku as B-15, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe / Storm, Kai Zen as Phyla, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Charlize Theron as Clea, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.

Sneider read this list out loud on an episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, and there’s a point where his audio drops out while he’s reading the name “Haley.” Since Hayley Atwell was named later, it’s possible that the lost audio was the name Hailee Steinfeld, and it would make sense for her to show up as Kate Bishop / Hawkeye.

Notably absent is Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man, but we’ve previously heard that he won’t be in Avengers: Doomsday because Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place at the same time as this film’s events are playing out. There had been question as to whether or not Chris Pratt would be able to fit the movie into his schedule, as he’s also going to be spending “six or seven months” of the year working on The Terminal List season 2, but maybe he found a way to make an appearance.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, a.k.a. the Russo Brothers, are at the helm of Avengers: Doomsday, working from a screenplay by frequent collaborator Stephen McFeely. They’ll also be directing Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be filming immediately after Doomsday.

What do you think of this list of rumored cast members? Would you be satisfied with this being the complete Avengers: Doomsday cast list? (Keeping in mind that anybody who doesn’t show up in this movie could show up in the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.)