Avengers: Doomsday – Where are Spider-Man and Star-Lord?

Yesterday, Marvel Studios spent five and a half hours slowly revealing the names of twenty-seven cast members who will be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday , which is now in production and aiming for a May 1, 2026 theatrical release. Many of the cast members were fully expected to be in there, but there were quite a few surprises, as it turns out that several characters from the Fox X-Men films are going to be in this movie. Once the announcement came to an end, Marvel teased, “ There’s always room for more… ” And a lot of fans were left wanting more, because there were some big names missing from the list. Some of those missing names might be confirmed to be a part of the film at a later date (now we wait to see, will Marvel do the chair reveal all over again?) – but industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider cautions that we shouldn’t get our hopes up for a couple of the missing characters, as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord might not appear in this movie.

First, let’s go over the list of actors and characters who have been confirmed to be in the movie. We have Robert Downey Jr. – not as his Tony Stark / Iron Man character from earlier MCU movies, but as the villainous Doctor Doom / Victor von Doom. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with Tom Hiddleston as his brother Loki. Anthony Mackie is back as the new Captain America, and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon. Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man. So does Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The Fantastic Four is in the line-up: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. From Wakanda, we have Letitia Wright as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who played King Ch’ah Toh Almehen, a.k.a. Namor the Sub-Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is coming back. Several Thunderbolts* cast members are present and accounted for: Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, and Lewis Pullman as Robert “Bob” Reynolds / Sentry. And from the X-Men films: Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy / Beast, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkholme / Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit.

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about other co-stars. Benedict Cumberbatch went back and forth on whether or not he’ll be in Doomsday as Doctor Strange. Deadline reported that Hayley Atwell will be back as Agent Peggy Carter. The Wrap reported that Chris Evans will be in the film, possibly as Nomad rather than Captain America, but Evans said it’s not true. Another rumor said that Scarlett Johansson could reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, but Johansson insists her character will remain dead. None of them have been confirmed.

It has been said that Chris Pratt might be back as his Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord, but he’s also going to be spending “six or seven months” of the year working on The Terminal List season 2. Jeff Sneider hears that, as of right now, Pratt is not expected to report to the set of Avengers: Doomsday, since he will be too busy with The Terminal List. Sneider does note, however, that if Marvel “ can catch him at the tail end of shooting, he might be able to swing it — it just depends on a variety of factors. But if Marvel needs to proceed without him, it is more than prepared to do so. “

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man isn’t expected to show up in Avengers: Doomsday, either – and it’s not because Holland is working on The Odyssey or because he has to go straight from that movie to the set of Spider-Man 4, which is aiming for a July 31, 2026 theatrical release. Instead, according to Sneider, it’s because “ Spider-Man 4 takes place at the same time as Doomsday, which would explain his expected absence. ” So we would see Avengers: Doomsday in theatres at the start of May next year, then at the end of July we’ll find out what Spider-Man was up to during the events of that film. There have been a lot of rumors about the villain(s) Spider-Man will be facing in Spider-Man 4, with the latest being that a version of the Chameleon will be showing up (but not the Chameleon that was featured in Kraven the Hunter). What we know for sure is that Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the film and Holland will be sharing the screen with a character played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, a.k.a. the Russo Brothers, are directing Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by frequent collaborator Stephen McFeely. They’ll also be directing Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be filming immediately after Doomsday and is scheduled for a May 7, 2027 release – so any characters who miss out on the first film will have the chance to make it into the second film.

What do you think of Spider-Man and Star-Lord possibly missing out on Avengers: Doomsday?