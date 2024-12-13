A new Avengers: Doomsday rumor suggests Chris Evans could surrender his stars and stripes to play Nomad

Get out your tinfoil hats, folks! A new rumor suggests that Chris Evans’s role in the anticipated event film Avengers: Doomsday could be someone other than Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Earlier this week, The Wrap said Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed blockbuster but that he’d only “be involved in some capacity,” and the “exact nature of his role is unknown.” As exciting as that is, it leaves much to the imagination. However, on yesterday’s episode of The Hot Mic, hosts John Rocha and Jeff Sneider fired up the old rumor mill when Sneider said Chris Evans plays Nomad in the next Avengers film:

“I’ve heard who the character is… I was having the conversation today, and someone mentioned it… Nomad,” Sneider said.

In Marvel Comics lore, Steve Rogers assumes an alternate identity after removing his Captain America costume in Captain America #180, circa 1974. As Nomad, Steve no longer believes in a better tomorrow for the country he once swore to honor and protect. Going through an identity crisis is nothing new for Marvel heroes. However, Captain America symbolizes peace, justice, and the American way. If the character loses faith in the Land of the Free, what does that leave the rest of us?

Speaking with LRM Online during a press tour for Avengers: Infinity War, Joe Russo said Chris Evans’ Captain America would assume a Nomad-like role for the first of a two-chapter franchise finale. While Cap’s disillusionment with America left the character shaken in Infinity War, he never quite reached Nomad levels of exasperation for the most powerful country on the planet.

Avengers: Doomsday also finds Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, a surprise revealed earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con. Although Downey’s Tony Stark died at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the multiversal nature of the MCU could reintroduce the actor as a completely separate character. It’s a bold swing, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Marvel Studios.

