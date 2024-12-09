Chris Evans returns to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday

The Wrap has reported that Chris Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday. The outlet didn’t specify precisely how Evans would be back or as which character, only that he “ will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown. “

Evans played Captain America for over a decade, beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 and concluding with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. That film gave his character a lovely send-off and established that “old man” Steve Rogers was still kicking in the present-day timeline. Will the elder Rogers be the one returning for Avengers: Doomsday? Given the nature of the Marvel Multiverse, anything is possible. Evans also recently reprised the role of Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine.

As we know, Avengers: Doomsday will also feature the return of Robert Downey Jr., who will be playing Doctor Doom, the new big bad of the MCU. Joe and Anthony Russo will direct Avengers: Doomsday (and Avengers: Secret Wars), and Joe Russo recently said that we can expect something “ really explosive ” with the movie. “ Why would we come back if we didn’t feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there’s a kernel there for an idea that’s really explosive? “

Downey Jr. has previously explained that the Doctor Doom train started rolling about a year ago when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sat down with the actor and his wife and producing partner, Susan Downey. “ Probably a year ago, because Feige and I have kept in touch, ” Downey said. “ We’re pals. Favreau and Feige and I have kept in touch. I’m close with the Russo brothers. We have other business we’re doing. So there’s this little group of fellow travelers, and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger. And I had an idea, outside of the cinematic universe, for how I could be of service to what’s going on in the parks and all their location-based energy. And Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point, and he said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me that, if you were to come back…’ And Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait, come back as what?’ “

Downey continued, “ And then we both realized, over time, that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy. [He’s] a very sophisticated, creative thinker about, ‘How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to to beat expectations?’ And he brought up Victor von Doom, and I looked into [the] character, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ And later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor von Doom right. Let’s get that right.’ “

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a May 1, 2026 release, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

How do you feel about Chris Evans returning for Avengers: Doomsday?