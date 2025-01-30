Chris Evans denies returning for Avengers: Doomsday, says he’s happily retired from the character

While it has been reported that Evans will return to the MCU much like Robert Downey Jr., he insists that the claims are not true.

Curious things are happening with Avengers: Doomsday. First, Robert Downey Jr. is returning as Doctor Doom with little indication of whether he would be related to Tony. Benedict Cumberbatch, who is still very involved with the MCU as Doctor Strange, initially said Strange was not going to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, saying, “the character not aligning with this part of the story.” Then, Cumberbatch walked back his comments, saying, “I got that wrong, I am in the next one.” He then followed up with, “Don’t ever believe anything I say.” Late last year, it was reported that Chris Evans was set to return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, but all that was said was, “will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown.“

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider heard through the grapevine that Evans will possibly play Nomad for Doomsday, explaining, “I’ve heard who the character is… I was having the conversation today, and someone mentioned it… Nomad.” However, Variety is now reporting that the word coming straight from Chris Evans’ mouth is that he’s not in it. Evans talked to Esquire for their cover story on Anthony Mackie’s start as Captain America. He told them,

That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!”

Even though it has been seemingly confirmed by Evans himself, the MCU is famous for misleading fans as to not spoil any surprises of appearances of actors or characters who would be revealed in crowd-pleasing moments. One of the more famous cases is when a leaked photo showed Andrew Garfield showing up as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home before the film was released and Garfield denied any kind of involvement. After the film’s release, Garfield came clean that he had to lie to protect the surprise.