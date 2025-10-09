Warner Bros begins tunneling toward Minecraft 2 with Jared Hess returning to direct and an official release date

Prepare to scream “Chicken Jockey” all over again and order up a round of Lava Chicken because Warner Bros Motion Picture Group is officially returning to the Minecraft Universe with Minecraft 2! The studio announced today that Jared Hess, who directed this year’s A Minecraft Movie, is returning to helm the sequel, which is set for release on July 23, 2027.

Minecraft 2 boasts a screenplay by Jared Hess and Chris Galleta. The plot remains under wraps, though, if you recall, Steve (Jack Black) meets Alex in a post-credits scene at the end of the original movie. There is no official word about who will return to start in Minecraft 2.

A Minecraft Movie started strong with a $163 million domestic debut, and went on to gross $424 million, making it the No. 1 film at the box office for 2025 (domestically). In terms of worldwide dollars, A Minecraft Movie grossed $957.8 million globally, which is absolutely insane! That’s almost $1 billion! For A Minecraft Movie! What a world!

Here’s an official description for A Minecraft Movie:

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

The director’s creative team behind the camera includes BAFTA-nominated director of photography Enrique Chediak (“127 Hours,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”), Oscar-winning production designer Grant Major (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “The Meg”), editor James Thomas (“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”, the “Borat” films), Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (“The Jungle Book,” “The Batman”), and costume designer Amanda Neale (“The Meg,” “What We Do in the Shadows”). Casting is by Rachel Tenner. The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (“Thor: Ragnarok,” the “LEGO®” movies).

