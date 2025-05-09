Thunderbolts* to smash past $100M today while looking to superhero-land on another $30M at the weekend box office

Antiheroes are blowing up the box office again as Marvel Studios‘ Thunderbolts* looks to punch its way to $100M on Friday with an estimated $30M second weekend take at the box office. It’s safe to say Thunderbolts* will retain its spot at the top of the charts until next week when New Line’s anticipated horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines brings unpredictable deaths back to theaters for the first time since 2011’s Final Destination 5. Analysts expect Bloodlines to make a $30M-$40M killing at the box office during its debut.

Elsewhere, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continues to sink its teeth into wallets by ending its third week with $46.6M, bringing its domestic total to $193.3M, with $247M+ worldwide. Sinners will cross the $200M domestic mark by the end of Friday, with another $23M-$25M to add to its coffers in its fourth weekend. If you want to see Sinners in 70mm, head to theaters between May 15-21.

After announcing its digital and 4K Blu-ray release dates, A Minecraft Movie leveled up to $401M in domestic dollars, bringing its worldwide total to $876.8M+ as of this posting. The Accountant 2 added $13.1M from its second week, bringing its total to $44.7M. Finally, analysts expect IFC’s Clown in a Cornfield to slash its way to $5M, though it could do more considering its positive buzz from critics. According to Deadline, Clown in a Cornfield did $600K in previews. Lionsgate’s Shadow Force, starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, is looking at $3M-$4M at 2,170 theaters after $200K in previews. Vertical’s Fight or Flight, starring Josh Hartnett and Katee Sackhoff, ran with $550K in previews and could pull $2.5M over the weekend. Lastly, Briarcliff Entertainment’s Juliet & Romeo could prove that love isn’t dead with a $1M debut across 1,350 screens.

Have you seen Thunderbolts* yet? Will you go to the movies this weekend? What will you see? Do you think Final Destination: Bloodlines has what it takes to top the box office next weekend? Are you interested in the 70mm presentation of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners? Let us know in the comments section below.