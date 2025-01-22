Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange is taking a hiatus from Avengers: Doomsday but could return for Doctor Strange 3

Benedict Cumberbatch teases Doctor Strange 3 while revealing the character’s hiatus from Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

By
Doctor Strange 3, Avengers: Doomsday

Much about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unknown. Still, Benedict Cumberbatch is spilling the magic beans about Doctor Stephen Strange and where he could appear next. During an in-depth interview with Variety, Cumberbatch said Doctor Strange is taking a “hiatus” from 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, but also hints at the character returning for Doctor Strange 3.

“Is that a spoiler?” Cumberbatch asks. “Fuck it!” Oh, snap! Cumberbatch is playing things fast and loose by giving fans breadcrumbs about the Sorcerer Supreme’s MCU roadmap. If you listen closely, you can hear Tom Holland biting his nails as Cumberbatch spills the studio’s top-secret info to the press. Leaking information about the MCU is a big no-no in Hollywood, but Cumberbatch appears unfazed. If you catch my drift, he may be packing more than Infinity Stones. Hey-o!

Cumberbatch explains Strange’s absence from Avengers: Doomsday as “the character not aligning with this part of the story.” However, he did reveal that Strange is “in a lot” of Avengers: Secret Wars, coming to theaters in 2027. “He’s quite central to where things might go,” Cumberbatch teases.

It sounds like Cumberbatch is content with Doctor Strange’s MCU standing and speaks highly about the studio by saying, “They are very open to discussing where we go next,” he says. “Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with.”

Finally, Cumberbatch hinted at plans for a Doctor Strange 3, saying the character is “quite central to where things might go.” Whether Charlize Theron returns as Doctor Strange’s all-powerful partner, Clea Strange, remains uncertain. Still, I’ll throw hands if Clea and Bats, the couple’s spectral basset hound, don’t show up. You can’t tease me like you did at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and not deliver the goods, Marvel!

Are you optimistic about the MCU’s future? Who should direct Doctor Strange 3? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Kickboxer: Armageddon has secured a distribution deal with Warner Bros. and is expected to start filming soon
Kickboxer: Armageddon secures distribution, starts filming soon
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, post-credit
Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange is taking a hiatus from Avengers: Doomsday but could return for Doctor Strange 3
Amanda Seyfried stars in director Atom Egoyan's opera drama / meditative thriller Seven Veils, and a trailer has arrived online
Seven Veils trailer: Amanda Seyfried stars in Atom Egoyan’s theatre thriller
Steve-o
Robert Pattinson jokes he would star in a biopic of Jackass fav Steve-O
View All

About the Author

8964 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Doctor Strange News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles