Benedict Cumberbatch says Hollywood is “grossly wasteful” with resources on film and TV projects

While promoting his new film, Benedict Cumberbatch put in perspective how non-environmentally friendly Hollywood productions tend to be, as he appeared on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast. Cumberbatch inevitably fielded questions about being in the Marvel Universe and when he spoke about getting into shape for Doctor Strange, he mentioned how he had to eat five meals a day, plus snacks like boiled eggs, almonds and cheese in between meals in order to bulk up. Cumberbatch admitted how “it’s horrific eating beyond your appetite.”

Reminiscing about his meals got him thinking about how he found Hollywood productions less green. According to Variety, the Sherlock star said, “Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, ‘What am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating.’” He would then continue to say,





It’s a grossly wasteful industry. Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy. The amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy.”

Cumberbatch also realizes how easy it is for actors to be branded as hypocrites when they preach environmentalism while working in a wasteful industry, but the actor also says he tries hard to “push the green initiative” whenever he’s producing a project. He cited, “You don’t have to give the crew plastic bottles. If you’re in the middle of a desert and you can’t get glass bottles there, fair enough. But we’re in the 21st Century.”

Cumberbatch will be starring with Olivia Colman in The Roses, a remake of The War of the Roses from Searchlight Pictures, which comes from Austin Powers and Meet the Parents director Jay Roach. The film also stars Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow, and Kate McKinnon. Tony McNamara (Poor Things) wrote the script.