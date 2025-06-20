Bring Meet the Parents home in a new 4K Blu-ray for the film’s 25th Anniversary

Just as news of a fourth Meet the Parents movie heats up, the original will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a new 4K Blu-ray physical media release from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The company also recently announced a similar release for the 30th Anniversary of Casper. It looks as if they are dedicating the same kind of attention to the Ben Stiller/Robert De Niro comedy that comes from Austin Powers director Jay Roach. According to Blu-ray.com, the new 4K remaster is due to hit retailers later this summer on August 12.
The description reads,
“Male nurse Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) is all set to propose to his girlfriend, Pam (Teri Polo), during a weekend at her parents’ home. But there’s a catch: Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro), Pam’s intimidating, cat-loving, ex-CIA father, takes an immediate dislike to his daughter’s truth-bending beau. Soon, a hilarious string of outrageous mishaps turns Greg into a master of relative disaster. Meet the Parents is an uproarious comedy smash that bombards you with one laugh after another!”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- 4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY COMBO PACK
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Audio Commentary with Director Jay Roach and Editor Jon Poll
- Audio Commentary with Cast Members Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, Director Jay Roach and Producer Jane Rosenthal
- Audio Commentary with Cast Members Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Director Jay Roach and Producer Jane Rosenthal
- Spotlight On Location
- Deleted Scenes
- Outtakes
- De Niro Unplugged
- The Truth About Lying
- Silly Cat Tricks
- Jay Roach: A Director’s Profile
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature
The newest installment of the series will add Ariana Grande to the fray in the role of a “ball-busting” woman engaged to Greg (Ben Stiller) and Pam (Teri Polo) Focker’s son. People recently asked Stiller about the movie and the comedy actor kept his lips sealed on details except for teasing Grande’s role. He stated, “I can’t really talk too much, I guess, at this point about the movie.” Stiller later pays Grande a compliment by stating how she is “so great with comedy.” Stiller continues to say, “But the character she’s playing is— she’s going to be really, really funny and kind of the whole engine of the new movie. So it’s exciting.”