Producer Jane Rosenthal talks Meet the Parents 4 and bringing The Wizard of Oz to the Las Vegas Sphere

One of Hollywood’s hardest-working producers, Jane Rosenthal, doesn’t have time to muck around in the face of entertainment industry uncertainty. After producing films like Bohemian Rhapsody, About a Boy, A Bronx Tale, Meet the Parents, and more, she eagerly bounces between projects like a pro. During an extensive chat with Variety, Jane Rosenthal told the outlet about upcoming projects, including Meet the Parents 4 and following the Yellow Brick Road to Las Vegas to present The Wizard of Oz at The Sphere.

While overseeing the Tribeca Film Festival as the CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, Rosenthal is piecing together Meet the Parents 4, a sequel to the comedic trilogy starring Ben Still and Rober De Niro. Considering the latest film in the Parents franchise, Rosenthal alluded to it being a perfect time to bring the property back, given the ages of its stars. When asked how long she’s been planning the follow-up, Rosenthal told Variety, “We’d always talked about it. Ben Stiller is now the same age that Bob was when we did the first one, and his kids have grown up, and they have to come home and meet the parents. I can’t disclose anything else about the plot.”

When asked about the movie’s progress, Rosenthal cheekily said, “We’re in our seventh trimester.”

Concerning if Meet the Parents 4 will get a theatrical release, Rosenthal said, “I hope it will. I haven’t had that conversation with [NBCUniversal chief] Donna Langley, and I don’t know if Ben has had that conversation, but there is nothing like being in a theater and laughing. It becomes a roaring laugh. It doesn’t happen on an airplane, and it doesn’t happen at home with just a couple of people. I really miss that kind of laughter.”

Regarding The Wizard of Oz, Rosenthal says it was her idea to bring the 1939 musical to The Sphere, knowing it would be something audiences would want to experience. However, the film’s presentation will be different. How? AI, of course! The Sphere’s construction makes changes to the original film’s format necessary, and AI can bring the footage to life in new and exciting ways.

“We’re taking the original frame of the picture, which is small, and then upgrading it to fit on the Sphere, which is one of the largest screens in the world,” said Rosenthal. “A lot of that we’re doing with AI. You have to create a super resolution. We went and got the original shot list that the cameraman used. We went through all the production designer drawings. We looked at all the props in the Warner Bros. archives and the Academy archives.”

How Jane Rosenthal and her team will alter visual elements for The Wizard of Oz for The Sphere remains a mystery, but they’re weighing options and determining what to keep and toss in the bin. It’s worth noting that different versions of the film exist, so it’s not sacrilege to make changes for a Sphere-oriented experience.

Are you excited about Meet the Parents 4? Would you see The Wizard of Oz at The Sphere in Las Vegas? Let us know in the comments section below.