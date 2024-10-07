Rumor: Sam Raimi to direct Doctor Strange 3?

Sam Raimi, the director of the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, returned to the superhero world to direct the Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the first movie’s director, Scott Derrickson, dropped out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe project over creative disagreements. Ever since the release of that movie, Raimi’s name has come up in rumors for more superhero movies, whether it be Avengers sequels or another Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie… and while those haven’t panned out, here’s one that might: industry scooper Jeff Sneider reports on his website The InSneider that Raimi is nearing a deal to direct Doctor Strange 3 for Marvel.

Sneider wrote, “ I’m told that Raimi is definitely coming back, which is no surprise as he really seemed to enjoy working with Marvel, as opposed to other filmmakers who have struggled to adapt to the studio’s process. “

As we reported earlier today, Raimi is planning to direct a horror thriller called Send Help next, and Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast member Rachel McAdams is in talks to star in the film. According to Sneider, production on Send Help “is gearing up to start in January before Raimi and McAdams return to the MCU for Doctor Strange 3.”

Scripted by Loki head writer Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – read our review HERE, check out a list of Easter eggs HERE – has the following synopsis: In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The Doctor Strange movies star Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character, while McAdams takes on the role of surgeon Christine Palmer, Strange’s former girlfriend.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with two developments that will need to be addressed in future Doctor Strange stories: one scene showed Strange gaining a third eye, and another showed Strange joining sorceress Clea (played by Charlize Theron) on an adventure into the Dark Dimension to repair an “incursion” he was responsible for. We’ll have to wait and see if these things come up in Avengers: Doomsday (coming in 2026) and/or Avengers: Secret Wars (coming in 2027), or if they’ll be left for Doctor Strange 3.

What do you think of the idea of Sam Raimi coming back to direct Doctor Strange 3? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.