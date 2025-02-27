Chris Pratt teases that Star-Lord will return when asked about Avengers: Doomsday

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there was a tag that read, “ The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return. ” So far, we’ve yet to see Chris Pratt reprise the role of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we have no indication of when he might appear. However, the actor seems confident that he will be back, perhaps even in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pratt was asked if he would be in the new Avengers movies. He wouldn’t confirm or deny anything, only saying, “ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 was the last time you saw Star-Lord, and there was a promise that Star-Lord would return. All I can say is we will make good on that promise. I feel like there’s a Marvel sniper somewhere. I will say no more. “

James Gunn previously teased that he had imagined a Star-Lord movie which would deal with the hero adapting to his new life back on Earth. “ We always want to give somebody a little something special, ” Gunn said. “ And Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a ‘Legendary Star-Lord’ movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He’s a fish out of water in just kind of regular water. So I can’t wait to see it. “

Pratt will next be seen starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State. The official synopsis for the sci-fi adventure reads: “ The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected. “

The Electric State will debut on Netflix on March 14th.