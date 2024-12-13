Hayley Atwell set to return as Agent Carter for Avengers: Doomsday

Deadline reports that Hayley Atwell is expected to reprise her role of Agent Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday. This comes just days after it was reported that Chris Evans was expected to return as well. However, in the case of Evans, there were no details on how he would be back or as which character, only that he “ will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown. ” There have been rumours that Evans may return as Nomad, but nothing has been confirmed.

Atwell first played Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger and returned for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and Avengers: Endgame. She was also featured in the Agent Carter TV series and made appearances in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She has also voiced an alternate version of the character known as Captain Carter in Marvel’s What If…? animated series and brought the character into the realm of live-action in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As we know, Avengers: Doomsday will also feature the return of Robert Downey Jr., who will be playing Doctor Doom, the new big bad of the MCU. Joe and Anthony Russo will direct Avengers: Doomsday (and Avengers: Secret Wars), and Joe Russo recently said that we can expect something “ really explosive ” with the movie. “ Why would we come back if we didn’t feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there’s a kernel there for an idea that’s really explosive? ” Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a May 1, 2026 release, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Atwell will next be seen reprising her role of Grace in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. She first appeared in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, where her character is a thief who becomes an ally of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. The Final Reckoning is slated to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

