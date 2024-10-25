Netflix to shatter more priceless artifacts and expectations after renewing Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season

Lara Croft is charting another course after unearthing success with her action-packed animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Not long after the first season’s launch, Netflix is renewing the series, starring Haley Atwell as the voice of the Indiana Jones-like character. The pick-up bodes well for fans missing Lara’s interactive antics on gaming platforms, as the show’s success only encourages Square Enix to put their faith in Lara’s lasting appeal.

The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider) and charts the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide what kind of hero she wants to become.

In the second season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft finds Lara in pursuit of stolen African Orisha masks. “She joins forces with her best friend Sam (voiced by Karen Fukuhara in season one) to retrieve the precious artifacts,” the logline reads. “Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

The first eight-episode season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is currently streaming on Netflix. This adds to the streaming platform’s impressive animated lineup, which includes shows like Castlevania: Nocturne, Love, Death & Robots, Hilda, Arcane, Big Mouth, and more.

Are you excited about Netflix renewing Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season? Let us know in the comments section below.