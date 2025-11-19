Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 gets an action-packed trailer for the animated series’ epic conclusion

Lara Croft is back, and she’s ready to kick ass, take names, and smash priceless pottery! Netflix recently debuted a trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2, which finds the adept explorer uncovering ancient masks before a techno-visionary can bring the world to its knees. The second season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft also serves as the conclusion of the series, with Hayley Atwell returning as the voice of Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft grapples onto Netflix on December 11, 2025.

“When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself.

“At the same time, she discovers that these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine. Her new mission leads her to encounter super-powered enemies who gained supernatural abilities through these relics and must find a way to stop them before they enact their plans of unleashing worldwide destruction.”

Tasha Huo (Red Sonja, The Witcher: Blood Origin) returns as showrunner, with Legendary Television producing. Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania) brings the animated adventure to life.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft stars Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft, Karen Fukuhara as Sam Nishimura, Allen Maldonado as Zip, Earl Baylon as Jonah, Richard Armitage as Charles, Zoe Boyle as Camilla, Nolan North as Conrad, and Ming-Na Wen as Eva.

The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider) and charts the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.

