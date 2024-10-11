Deadpool & Wolverine breaks another record, dethroning John Wick: Chapter 4 in the process

Deadpool & Wolverine already holds the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, but it’s broken yet another record just one week after its release on Digital. According to Disney, the film has delivered the highest-selling first week ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms. Disney didn’t release any numbers, but the previous record holder is believed to be John Wick: Chapter 4.

Deadpool & Wolverine remains in the top 10 at the weekly box office, having grossed $1.33 billion worldwide. This places the film just behind Inside Out 2, which has grossed $1.69 billion. Quite a haul for Disney.

Disney has also been setting up an awards push for Deadpool & Wolverine as they are submitting the film for consideration across all the major awards shows, including a potential Oscar for Hugh Jackman.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.