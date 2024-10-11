Deadpool & Wolverine breaks another record, dethroning John Wick: Chapter 4 in the process

Deadpool & Wolverine already holds the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, but it’s broken yet another record just one week after its release on Digital. According to Disney, the film has delivered the highest-selling first week ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms. Disney didn’t release any numbers, but the previous record holder is believed to be John Wick: Chapter 4.
Deadpool & Wolverine remains in the top 10 at the weekly box office, having grossed $1.33 billion worldwide. This places the film just behind Inside Out 2, which has grossed $1.69 billion. Quite a haul for Disney.
Disney has also been setting up an awards push for Deadpool & Wolverine as they are submitting the film for consideration across all the major awards shows, including a potential Oscar for Hugh Jackman.
Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.
Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun.” The film will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD on October 22nd.
