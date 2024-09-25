Disney making awards push for Deadpool & Wolverine, including a Supporting Actor Oscar for Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the biggest films of the year, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide, but Disney wants to add some Oscar gold to that haul. According to Variety, the studio is submitting the film for consideration across all the major awards shows, including a potential Oscar for Hugh Jackman.

The blockbuster will be submitted for consideration at the Golden Globes, where it would compete in the comedy categories. Ryan Reynolds would cross swords with five other actors in the Best Actor (comedy or musical) category, while Jackman would compete in the Supporting Actor category. In addition to the Golden Globes, the report states that Jackman’s performance will be submitted to the “ Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and even the Oscars. ” Deadpool & Wolverine is also expected to be included in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. The category was introduced last year, with the inaugural prize going to Barbie.

Deadpool & Wolverine will also be submitted in technical Oscar categories such as visual effects, production design, and sound.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.

Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “ Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun. ” The film will be available to rent/purchase on digital on October 1st, followed by a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD release on October 22nd.

