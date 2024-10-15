Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds originally planned to kill Colossus

Colossus played a significant role in the first two Deadpool movies, but his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine was minimal, to say the least. However, the metallic mutant may have dodged a bullet as Ryan Reynolds revealed that he had originally intended to kill him off in the third movie before Hugh Jackman got involved.

In an Instagram post celebrating composer Rob Simonsen’s choir version of Madonna’s Like a Prayer, Reynolds revealed that Colossus would have made the ultimate sacrifice. “ I had Like A Prayer stuck in my head for the 3rd Deadpool film since 2017. Before Wolverine entered the chat, It was largely gonna be the same motion-control sequence I’d been dreaming about, except my dance partner was originally COLOSSUS, ” Reynolds wrote. “ He would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge… all set to @madonna’s inspired and singular song, Like A Prayer. Obviously, Hugh joining changed the destiny for everyone. (And Colossus, along with his virginity, stayed intact). ” While it was a little disappointing that Colossus didn’t have more to do in Deadpool & Wolverine, I am grateful he lived to fight another day.

Related Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could make a maximum effort as part of an ensemble of rotating Oscar hosts

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.