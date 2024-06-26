Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds considered pulling the plug before Hugh Jackman called

We’re exactly one month out from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, but there was a time when the project just wasn’t going to happen. While speaking with Vanity Fair, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy revealed they were on the verge of pulling the plug on Deadpool 3 until they got a call from Hugh Jackman.

The pair had been working on the script for several months with Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells, but they were struggling to create a story that didn’t feel like a retread of the previous movies. “ Ryan and I were right at the edge of saying to Kevin [Feige], ‘You know what? Maybe now is not the right moment because we’re not coming up with a story,’ ” Levy said. “ And that is the moment when Ryan’s phone rang, and it was Hugh calling from his car. “

Reynolds couldn’t believe the timing of the call because they were just about to go into a meeting with Kevin Feige and didn’t know what to tell him. “ On the Zoom with Kevin, we just cut right to the f***ing chase, ” Reynolds explained. “ We said, ‘Look, this call just came in. I feel like we’d be idiots to look this gift horse in the mouth and ignore it. This is a one-in-a-billion chance. I really feel like this is what we’ve been looking for.’ ” And thus, Deadpool & Wolverine was born.

Hugh Jackman added that the film allowed him to explore a different side to Wolverine, and it didn’t hurt that he got to hang out with his buddies. “ I’d be sharing it with Ryan and Shawn, who are two of my best friends, ” Jackman said. “ The three of us together are like the Three Amigos. There was not a day where I wasn’t in tears laughing. I felt so rejuvenated playing the part. I mean, I’m 25 years in, man, and it feels better than ever. ” Levy added, “ This friendship between the three of us also made the movie better. You’re not embarrassed to try weird, dumb shit. And some of it is going to fail. Some of it doesn’t work. But if you’re comfortable failing in front of your buddies, you’re also going to be comfortable trying stuff that will be inspired. “

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th.