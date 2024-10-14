Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could make a maximum effort as part of an ensemble of rotating Oscar hosts

It’s not wabbit season or duck season. It’s celebrity season! That’s right! The hunt for Oscar hosts is on, and according to sources close to the annual celebration of stars and screen, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could be a part of the magic. According to Deadline, they’re hearing whispers that Reynolds and Jackman could be part of an ensemble cast of rotating hosts for a portion of the show. The Academy wants to defy expectations this year and bring clever pairs to the presentation, departing from its semi-traditional solo host format.

Other names in the mix include Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and Dwayne Johnson. If the Academy follows a rotating host plan, Reynolds and Jackman could host a more significant portion of the show, but it’s all hearsay now. For the moment, there has yet to be any public knowledge of a concrete plan.

Having Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman host a portion of the Oscars makes sense, considering the dynamic duo’s well-established friendship and whip-smart chemistry. They’re also the stars of Deadpool & Wolverine, this year’s second-biggest box office earner behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2 ($1.69 billion) with $1.33 billion. Both films fly under the Disney banner, priming the mouse for some bald statues if things swing their way.

While an Oscars ceremony hosted partly by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sounds like a blast, neither actor may be up to the task. Disney will likely go hard in the paint for Oscar campaigns concerning Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, with rumors saying Ryan Renolds could get the Best Actor nom. In contrast, Hugh Jackman could win a Best Supporting Actor award. It’s possible that Reynolds and Jackman won’t be interested in hosting the show, or their schedules won’t allow time to rehearse.

The rotating host format is a great way to feature different presenters throughout the star-studded evening. One person who doesn’t plan to return is Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show in 2017, 2018, 2023, and earlier this year.

Who should host the Oscars this year? Do you like the rotating host format? Let us know in the comments section below.