Ash: Eiza González & Aaron Paul star in trailer for trippy sci-fi horror from director Flying Lotus

RLJE Films dropped the first teaser trailer for Ash at New York Comic-Con, a trippy sci-fi horror movie starring Eiza González (3 Body Problem) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) from director Flying Lotus and screenwriter Jonni Remmler.

The official synopsis for Ash: “ On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive. ” The film also stars Iko Uwais (The Raid), Beulah Koale (Next Goal Wins), and Kate Elliott (Wentworth). In addition to directing Ash, Flying Lotus also composed the score.

González has previously teased that you should expect the unexpected with Flying Lotus. “ The way his brain works is quite special, ” González says of Ash’s director. “ He reminds me a lot of David Fincher, who also started in music videos, as someone who is quite interested in pushing boundaries and not being scared of diving into something. But this movie also required someone who had a really authentic and unique artistic take. We couldn’t have been more lucky, because his visual imagery and the way that he spoke to us about the movie really translated to the making of the film. It’s a movie that causes the audience to stay engaged consistently. I love movies that require you to keep thinking and trying to figure out what is actually happening. “

Paul added that music was very important to the production. “ He was always playing music on set, ” Paul said. “ Not necessarily his own music, but just stuff that he dug that fit the vibe of where the characters were at. And then, just before rolling, he would start messing with some stuff that he’d been working on and playing it over the speakers, to get us in the mood. Then they’d yell ‘action!’ and we’d cut the music and go into it. “

Ash will be released in theaters in 2025, followed by a streaming debut on Shudder. What did you think of the teaser trailer for Ash?