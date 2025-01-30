Ash: Eiza González, Aaron Paul sci-fi thriller gets a trailer ahead of March release

A full trailer has been released for Ash, the Flying Lotus-directed sci-fi thriller starring Aaron Paul and Eiza Gonzalez

Flying Lotus has directed the experimental comedy Kuso and the Ozzy’s Dungeon segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/99, and next up for the rapper and filmmaker (who is a.k.a. Steven Ellison) is the sci-fi thriller Ash, starring Eiza González (Baby Driver) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad). When González and Paul were cast in the film, Flying Lotus released a statement saying, “We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames. They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say… We ‘bout to kill this.” We won’t have to wait much longer to see how well they did kill it, as RLJE Films will be giving Ash a nationwide theatrical release on March 21st – and in anticipation of that release, a full trailer for the film has just dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Ash will also be reaching the Shudder streaming service sometime after its March theatrical release. Prime Video secured the international rights to the film in a high-seven figure pact, nearing $10 million. 

González plays a woman who wakes on a far-flung planet to find her crew mysteriously murdered. When a man (Paul) comes to investigate the scene, she must decide if she can trust him or if he’s responsible for her series of unfortunate events. Here’s the official synopsis: On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-O), Kate Elliott (The Gulf), and Iko Uwais of the Raid films are also in the cast. At one time, Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were signed on to star in the film, but they both had to drop out and were replaced by González and Paul.

Flying Lotus – who some may know as the FlyLo FM DJ featured in the video game Grand Theft Auto Online – directed the film from a screenplay by Jonni Remmler and is also be composing the score. XYZ Films and GFC Films are producing Ash, with Neill Blomkamp and Echo Lake serving as executive producers. XYZ Films is co-financing the project with IPR.VC. Blomkamp is known for his own directing endeavors, including the films District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and Demonic. Individual producers are Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films and Matthew Metcalfe of GFC Films.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ash in March? What did you think of the film’s trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

