Clown in a Cornfield trailer will be attached to Ash, in theatres this weekend

A trailer for the slasher movie Clown in a Cornfield will be attached to the sci-fi thriller Ash, in theatres this weekend

Flying Lotus has directed the experimental comedy Kuso and the Ozzy’s Dungeon segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/99, and next up for the rapper and filmmaker (who is a.k.a. Steven Ellison) is the sci-fi thriller Ash , starring Eiza González (Baby Driver) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad). RLJE Films will be giving Ash a nationwide theatrical release this Friday, March 21st (you can read our 6/10 review HERE) – and a press release has revealed that a full trailer for the slasher movie Clown in a Cornfield will be attached to Ash! The only way to see the trailer in theatres this weekend will be to attend a screening of Ash.

An adaptation of the Adam Cesare novel (pick up a copy HERE) from Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil director Eli Craig, Clown in a Cornfield centers on Quinn and her father, who have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play. Craig wrote the screenplay with Carter Blanchard.

Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Carson MacCormac (Shazam!), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and Kevin Durand (Abigail) star.

Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer produced alongside Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Terry Dougas of Rhea Films. Executive producers include Blanchard, as well as Jean-Luc De Fanti, Max Work, and Kostas Tsoukalas of Rhea Films, Petersen Harris and George Berman of Temple Hill, Dave Bishop and George Hamilton of Protagonist Pictures, Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films Inc., and Myron John Tataryn of Thundersnow Pictures. Clown in a Cornfield is a Rhea Films Production as well as a Temple Hill Production and was financed by Hercules Film Fund.

In Ash, González plays a woman who wakes on a far-flung planet to find her crew mysteriously murdered. When a man (Paul) comes to investigate the scene, she must decide if she can trust him or if he’s responsible for her series of unfortunate events . Here’s the official synopsis: On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-O), Kate Elliott (The Gulf), and Iko Uwais of the Raid films are also in the cast. At one time, Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were signed on to star in the film, but they both had to drop out and were replaced by González and Paul.

Flying Lotus – who some may know as the FlyLo FM DJ featured in the video game Grand Theft Auto Online – directed the film from a screenplay by Jonni Remmler and is also composed the score. XYZ Films and GFC Films are producing Ash, with Neill Blomkamp and Echo Lake serving as executive producers. XYZ Films is co-financing the project with IPR.VC. Blomkamp is known for his own directing endeavors, including the films District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and Demonic. Individual producers are Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films and Matthew Metcalfe of GFC Films.

RLJE Films will be giving Clown in a Cornfield a theatrical release in the United States on May 9th. You can read our 7/10 review HERE.

