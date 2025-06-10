Clown in a Cornfield gets a VOD release

Two years have gone by since we heard that an adaptation of the Adam Cesare novel Clown in a Cornfield (pick up a copy HERE) was in the works, with Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil‘s Eli Craig on board to direct the film. The movie made its way out into theatres last month, with JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray giving it a 7/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Now, Clown in a Cornfield has received a VOD digital release, and you can check it out on Amazon, where it can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99.

Clown in a Cornfield centers on Quinn and her father, who have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play. Eli Craig wrote the screenplay with Carter Blanchard.

Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Carson MacCormac (Shazam!), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and Kevin Durand (Abigail) star.

Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer produced alongside Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Terry Dougas of Rhea Films. Executive producers include Blanchard, as well as Jean-Luc De Fanti, Max Work, and Kostas Tsoukalas of Rhea Films, Petersen Harris and George Berman of Temple Hill, Dave Bishop and George Hamilton of Protagonist Pictures, Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films Inc., and Myron John Tataryn of Thundersnow Pictures. Clown in a Cornfield is a Rhea Films Production as well as a Temple Hill Production and was financed by Hercules Film Fund.

Will you be watching Clown in a Cornfield now that it has received a VOD digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you caught the movie during its theatrical run, let us know what you thought of it!