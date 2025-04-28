Clown in a Cornfield slasher Frendo heads out on a two-week cross-country tour before the film’s release

Two years have gone by since we heard that an adaptation of the Adam Cesare novel Clown in a Cornfield (pick up a copy HERE) was in the works, with Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil‘s Eli Craig on board to direct the film. Recently, we learned when we’re going to have the chance to see the movie, as it was announced that RLJE Films will be giving it a theatrical release in the United States on May 9th – and before we reach that date, the killer clown known as Frendo has set out on a two-week cross-country tour!

Here’s the information: Frendo, the childhood clown of your nightmares from the upcoming, highly anticipated horror film, is hitting the road for two weeks on a semi-truck tour ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 9th. Frendo is expected to terrorize anyone who gets in his way at iconic landmarks, special screenings and events across the country. Fans of Frendo can follow his whereabouts on social media @Shudder and @Clown_in_a_Cornfield. Those brave enough to track down the tour truck or one of the film’s “Don’t F*** With Frendo” posters in the wild and post a photo with the hashtag #IFoundFrendo will be entered to win an exclusive prize pack.

Frendo’s semi-truck tour will make stops at the following locations and dates: – April 28: Atlanta, Ga. at Truist Park – April 29: Dallas, Texas at Reunion Arena Tower – April 30: Roswell, N.M. at the International UFO Museum and Research Center – May 1: Grand Canyon, Ariz. at The Grand Canyon – May 2: Las Vegas, Nev. at the Westwind Drive-in – May 4: Pomona, Calif. at the Los Angeles County Fair – May 5: Los Angeles, Calif. at Brain Dead Studios – May 7: Tonopah, Nev. at The Clown Motel – May 8: Denver, Colo. at the Red Rocks Amphitheater – May 9: Kansas City, Mo. at an AMC Theater – Follow along for exact location! – May 10: Nashville, Tenn. – Follow along for more details!

Clown in a Cornfield centers on Quinn and her father, who have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play. Eli Craig wrote the screenplay with Carter Blanchard.

Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Carson MacCormac (Shazam!), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and Kevin Durand (Abigail) star.

Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer produced alongside Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Terry Dougas of Rhea Films. Executive producers include Blanchard, as well as Jean-Luc De Fanti, Max Work, and Kostas Tsoukalas of Rhea Films, Petersen Harris and George Berman of Temple Hill, Dave Bishop and George Hamilton of Protagonist Pictures, Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films Inc., and Myron John Tataryn of Thundersnow Pictures. Clown in a Cornfield is a Rhea Films Production as well as a Temple Hill Production and was financed by Hercules Film Fund.

When the distribution deal was made, Craig said, “ I’m thrilled to partner with RLJE Films and Shudder to release this insanely fun action, horror, comedy where we always wanted it to be seen — in theaters! As always in my movies, there’s a deeper theme about the collision of perspectives and ideals that leads to utter mayhem. It was fun in this one, however, to let the horror thrills take the lead, while the comedic absurdity that I can’t help but see in life brings a bit of levity. “

If the Clown in a Cornfield movie is successful, there is definitely franchise potential here. Cesare has already written two more novels in the series, Clown in a Cornfield II: Frendo Lives and Clown in a Cornfield III: The Church of Frendo. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray recently had the chance to watch Clown in a Cornfield and gave it a 7/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK.

Before the theatrical run officially begins on May 9th, Clown in a Cornfield will also be screening at select drive-ins around the country on May 2nd and 3rd. Click HERE to see locations and buy tickets.

Are you looking forward to Clown in a Cornfield, and will you be trying to catch up with Frendo during his cross-country tour? Let us know by leaving a comment below.