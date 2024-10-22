Ke Huy Quan snaps into action in the trailer for Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan teams up with the stunt people of 87North for a new action comedy where Quan gets to show off more of his action chops.

No matter how hard you try, you can’t break up with your past. Universal Pictures has just released the trailer for Love Hurts.

This Valentine’s Day, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at OnceLoki, The Electric State) rockets into his first major leading man role as an unlikely hero, a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. Spoiler alert: He won’t. 

From 87Northproducers of the groundbreaking action films NobodyViolent NightBullet TrainAtomic Blonde and The Fall Guy—comes a visceral, high-octane story of wrath and revenge.  

Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar winner Ariana DeBoseWest Side StoryArgylle), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy.  Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu; Tomb RaiderWarcraft), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.

The film features a killer soundtrack and impressive and diverse cast that includes former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch (Bottoms80 for Brady), Mustafa Shakir (EmancipationLuke Cage), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love., Lucy), Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level, Yes Man), André Eriksen (Violent NightThe Trip) and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Ringstrilogy, Perry Mason).

Produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, Love Hurts is written by Matthew Murray (ShelteredCloudStreet: Soaring the American West) & Josh Stoddard (WarriorKaleidoscope) and Luke Passmore (ArchenemySlaughterhouse Rulez). Guy Danella (Violent Night) is also producing. The executive producer is Ben Ormand. 

Making his feature film directing debut on Love Hurts is acclaimed veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator JoJo Eusebio, whose credits include some of the greatest action films of the past decade including Black PantherThe Avengers, the John Wick films, The Matrix ResurrectionsViolent Night, The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. Eusebio also served as the second-unit director on Deadpool 2Violent Night and Birds of Prey

love hurts, ke huy quan
