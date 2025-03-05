Love Hurts gets a 4K Collector’s Edition Blu-ray from Universal

The Ke Huy Quan action comedy from 87North is set to come home in a new physical media release that features a number of extra material.

Ke Huy Quan‘s leading debut with Love Hurts may not have blazed as hot as his comeback in Everything, Everywhere All at Once, but it’s certainly the type of throwback movie that is rarely seen nowadays. It’s a simple, fun, goofy little action comedy that’s brisk enough for an entertaining casual viewing and it doesn’t try to be anything more. Quan’s charm and his action prowess really come through and it’s cool to see him step up into the lead role.

Love Hurts is set to have a collector’s edition 4K Blu-ray release courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, according to Blu-ray.com. While Love Hurts didn’t make a big splash at the box office, you can catch the movie on physical media with a bunch of special features, including a bevy of deleted and alternate scenes. Love Hurts stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, and Mustafa Shakir. The regular Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray are due to hit retailers on April 1.

“Marvin (Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan) left behind a violent life to hide in suburban Milwaukee as a mild-mannered realtor. He also left behind Rose (Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose), his former partner in crime. Now she’s back and wants Marvin to help take revenge against his crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu). Like it or not, Marvin finds himself back in a wild world of wisecracking hitmen with his open houses erupting into warzones. He’ll need his lethal fighting skills, wit, and heroism to survive and save the day in this action/comedy epic from 87North, the producers of Nobody and Bullet Train.

Helmed by award-winning stunt designer Jonathan Eusebio (John Wick, Violent Night), in his directorial debut, LOVE HURTS also stars former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch (Bottoms, 80 for Brady), Mustafa Shakir (Emancipation, “Luke Cage”), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love., “Lucy”), Cam Gigandet (Twilight, “The O.C.”), and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, “Perry Mason”).”

Special Features and Technical Specs: