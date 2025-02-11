Ke Huy Quan recalls a time Harrison Ford had to calm him down when he was scared filming a scene for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Love Hurts star reminisces about filming the intense sequences and having Ford reassure him that everything was going to be alright.

Ke Huy Quan’s first time out as a leading man is currently in theaters for a twist on the upcoming Valentine’s Day usual programming with Love Hurts, but while the newly revived Academy Award-winner makes the promotional rounds, he inevitably fields questions about a possible Goonies sequel and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan stole the hearts of 80s kids as the lovable sidekick in those movies, and Quan, now a leading man in an action film, reflects on being scared one time while filming Temple of Doom.

According to Variety, Quan would tell Entertainment Weekly about a certain scene they were about to film when the young Quan started to cry. He explains,

When we shot this sequence, I was so scared. And I cried. I remember Harrison Ford kneeling down in front of me and asking me if I was okay.”

The scene in question was in part of the temple minecart sequence when Short Round is stretched across an opening between two tracks while being held onto by Indy’s cart and the bad guys’. Quan recalls, “He said, and I’ll never forget this, ‘Ke, I want you to remember, I will never hurt you.’ When he said that, oh my gosh, it just made me love him so much more. Here is Indiana Jones telling me that he’s gonna take care of me.” Ford has continued supporting his old friend after his Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, saying, “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.” Ford had also previously called Quan’s recognition “well deserved.” He continued, “He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him…and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.”