Movie News

Ke Huy Quan gives update on The Goonies sequel: “I feel quite good about it”

By
Posted 1 hour ago
The Goonies sequel, Ke Huy QuanThe Goonies sequel, Ke Huy Quan

This year marks the 40th anniversary of The Goonies, the classic adventure movie which follows a group of kids searching for the lost treasure of the legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy. A sequel to The Goonies has been talked about for years, but it never seemed like it would really happen. However, Warner Bros. finally confirmed it earlier this year, tapping Potsy Ponciroli (Old Henry) to write the script.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Richard “Data” Wang in the original, is eager to return and offered an update on the sequel while speaking with ComicBook.com. “I first heard about it when I saw Steven Spielberg at an event and he was so excited,” Quan said. “We try to do it, so let’s manifest it. I know we’ve been trying for the last 40 years, but I feel quite good about it. This time, Chris Columbus and Spielberg are developing it, we have an incredible writer. I mean, I read he turned in the second draft and they’re really happy about it. I was telling Fortune (Feimster, Zootopia 2 co-star), I said we’re gonna do it. I want her to be in it.

Quan added, “I would love to revisit that character and go on another adventure with my Goonies brothers and sisters.

Related
The Goonies LEGO set is good — and big — enough for us

Original screenwriter Chris Columbus is on board as a producer, as is Steven Spielberg, but this feels like one of those projects that can’t hope to live up to 40 years’ worth of hype. The original is so beloved among fans that new generations continue to discover the heart-warming adventure. Much like original star Josh Brolin, I’m a little apprehensive. “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is],” Brolin said earlier this year. “It’s like, ‘Oh, we came out with another,’ and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn’t see very well. What are you going to do? I don’t know.

What do you think? Can a sequel to The Goonies work?

Source: ComicBook.com
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,362 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest The Goonies News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 1 week ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?