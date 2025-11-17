Ke Huy Quan gives update on The Goonies sequel: “I feel quite good about it”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of The Goonies, the classic adventure movie which follows a group of kids searching for the lost treasure of the legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy. A sequel to The Goonies has been talked about for years, but it never seemed like it would really happen. However, Warner Bros. finally confirmed it earlier this year, tapping Potsy Ponciroli (Old Henry) to write the script.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Richard “Data” Wang in the original, is eager to return and offered an update on the sequel while speaking with ComicBook.com. “ I first heard about it when I saw Steven Spielberg at an event and he was so excited, ” Quan said. “ We try to do it, so let’s manifest it. I know we’ve been trying for the last 40 years, but I feel quite good about it. This time, Chris Columbus and Spielberg are developing it, we have an incredible writer. I mean, I read he turned in the second draft and they’re really happy about it. I was telling Fortune (Feimster, Zootopia 2 co-star), I said we’re gonna do it. I want her to be in it. “

Quan added, “ I would love to revisit that character and go on another adventure with my Goonies brothers and sisters. “

Original screenwriter Chris Columbus is on board as a producer, as is Steven Spielberg, but this feels like one of those projects that can’t hope to live up to 40 years’ worth of hype. The original is so beloved among fans that new generations continue to discover the heart-warming adventure. Much like original star Josh Brolin, I’m a little apprehensive. “ I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is], ” Brolin said earlier this year. “ It’s like, ‘Oh, we came out with another,’ and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn’t see very well. What are you going to do? I don’t know. “

What do you think? Can a sequel to The Goonies work?