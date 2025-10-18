Awesome Art’s Tribute To Drew Struzan

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

This week we lost an absolute titan of the movie art industry. I’m of course talking about the great Drew Struzan.

I still remember the first poster of his I saw. It was so incredible to me, and it instantly created an unforgettable memory. I was seven years old, and during a school field trip we went to The Grandview Cinema in Port-Aux-Basques, Newfoundland. Right there on the theater wall with “Coming Soon” written above it, was the poster for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Upon my first sight of this poster, I was immediately transported to a new world of wonder, art, and imagination.

I didn’t know it then, but that day I was introduced to a man who would become my favourite artist of all time. Like so many others, I knew Drew’s work long before I ever heard his name. And like so many others, I was always awe struck when I saw a new poster created with his art.

Unlike today, with the internet, multiple trailers, and behind the scenes reveals about the next big blockbuster, often times the movie poster was the first time you even heard of the movie. It was the poster’s job to peak your interest and sell you on that movie, and Drew’s posters always did that. His posters always seemed to be associated with all of the best movies, and even if the movie wasn’t the best, you can bet it wasn’t because of the poster.

Drew was an inspiration not only to myself, but seemingly everyone who creates poster art. Nearly every artist I have ever interviewed for Awesome Art has cited him as one of, if not their biggest, inspiration.

I believe I heard it said best this week when one of those artists noted, “Drew could take you on an epic journey in one painted image.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

In this week’s column we are going a slightly different route, by celebrating and honouring Drew Struzan. I am honouring Drew the best way I know how – by letting his amazing work speak for itself.

Adventures In Babysitting

Alice Cooper: Welcome To My Nightmare

Back To The Future

Big Trouble In Little China

Blade Runner

Coming To America

Cutthroat Island

D.C. Cab

Duck Tales The Movie: Treasure Of The Lost Lamp

First Blood

The Flintstones

The Goonies

Harry Potter And The Sorcerers Stone

Hellboy

Hocus Pocus

Hook

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

Masters Of The Universe

The Muppets Movie

Return To Oz

The Shawshank Redemption

A Small Town In Texas

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

The Thing