Forgotten 90s Actors We’d Love to See Make a Comeback 

A while back, we posted a list of five forgotten actors we’d like to see make a comeback, and the reaction was so strong, we decided to post a bunch more! There’s a ton of forgotten actors from the 80s and 90s we’d love to have back on our screen, so let’s take a look at another group of them today.

Kelly Jo Minter

Let’s start with a horror favorite and a regular presence on the convention circuit: Kelly Jo Minter. Most folks will remember her from A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, The People Under the Stairs, and a slew of television appearances, plus the ’80s cult classic Summer School. She was everywhere for a while in the 1980s and 1990s, but over time her projects became fewer and farther between, with nothing released between 2008 and 2019, and nothing since. This actress is beloved by many, and she deserves a new role, or several of them. Minter has always been a talented performer with a screen presence that draws the eye; she stands out in everything she’s appeared in for all the right reasons, making her perfect for a return. Perhaps a return to horror, where so many genre stars have made comebacks in recent years, would be exactly what’s needed to bring her back for good.

Kerri Green

From The Goonies, Kerri Green seems to be the only member of the main cast who is no longer active, and that’s a real shame. Sean Astin was recently seen alongside Winona Ryder in Stranger Things; Josh Brolin has had multiple roles in the MCU and remains incredibly busy; Martha Plimpton seems to be on television constantly; Ke Huy Quan is now an Oscar winner; Corey Feldman is doing his own thing; and Jeff Cohen is now an attorney (though we’d happily welcome him back, too). That leaves Kerri as the one who still needs a comeback. The fact that we haven’t seen her in anything since 2012, when she appears to have retired from acting, and that there was nearly a decade between that role and her previous one suggests she’s been largely forgotten by some, which feels almost criminal. In the 1990s, she appeared in several television series and one feature film. In the 1980s, she appeared in a handful of movies, beginning with the box-office hit The Goonies. Every little girl who watched that film wanted to be Andy, or at least be friends with her. She was the coolest.

Sasha Mitchell

Most ’90s kids remember him as Cousin Cody on Step by Step, the guy living in a van behind the Lamberts’ house. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, he proved he could fight, launching a solid run as a lead in B-level action films. Sasha Mitchell’s best-known role is David Sloan in the Kickboxer series, where he worked with the late Albert Pyun. That franchise has since been rebooted and has had an uneven run over the years. His career has seen some notable highs, such as modeling for Herb Ritts, as well as some lows. He was quite active throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, with occasional film work since then, though very little in recent years. He has appeared in small roles in the feature films Assassin X and Drunk Parents, and according to IMDB, he does have another project on the way. With so many martial arts and action actors finding renewed success or better roles thanks to the steady stream of action films being produced each year, why not bring Sasha Mitchell back? He could even thrive in an action comedy, or perhaps an action romantic comedy. Truly a forgotten ’90s actor who deserves to be remembered.

Karyn Parsons

Karyn Parsons became a star in the 1990s by playing Hilary Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The character even crossed over for appearances on Blossom and Out All Night. Prior to that breakout role, Parsons had already appeared in two films and two television series. Her career went on to include roles in Class Act, Major Payne, and The Ladies Man. More recently, she appeared in the short film On Monday of Last Week in 2018 and in the feature film Sweet Thing in 2020, as well as in the HBO Max Fresh Prince reunion special. However, that’s largely been it; nothing consistent between 2002 and now, nothing upcoming, nada. Parsons is charismatic, equally capable in comedy and drama, endlessly watchable, and undeniably talented, so why isn’t she constantly on our screens? If stepping away was a personal choice, that should of course be respected. But if it wasn’t, it’s long past time to fix that and bring her back. Parsons has a screen presence that fans deeply miss and one that would be warmly welcomed in today’s television landscape, comedy or otherwise, as well as in film. She made an indelible impression on Fresh Prince, and there’s no telling what kind of impact this forgotten ’90s actor could make with a proper big-screen comeback.

Ashley Bank

Ashley Bank, who played Phoebe in The Monster Squad, was recently seen in Wolfman’s Got Nards, discussing her history with the film, its impact on fans, and the fans’ impact on the cast. In The Monster Squad, the child star played the little sister foisted on the group by her and Sean’s parents. She was adorable, full of goodness, and ultimately helped save the world. Quite a role for a girl her age. Bank was no newcomer, however. She had been acting since 1984, when she appeared on Cagney & Lacey, and she also appeared in A Smoky Mountain Christmas alongside Dolly Parton, all before becoming a favorite among horror fans as Phoebe. Since then, she has appeared in 13 television series, six films, and one documentary. Still, aside from Wolfman’s Got Nards and one film released in 2022, her output has been sparse between 2012 and now. She has always been talented and full of charm, and her recent appearances at The Monster Squad screenings show that she’s fantastic with crowds and genuinely kind. With both André Gower and Ryan Lambert remaining active, it’s time to see another movie starring Ashley Bank as well.

These are our additions to Actors We’d Love to See Make a Comeback. Who are yours? Keep in mind that we are talking about people who have been gone for a long time, and are due a major comeback. Someone like Bridget Fonda from Single White Female and Jackie Brown, or Jonathan Taylor Thomas from Home Improvement. Who does everyone seem to forget and you’d love to see back on your screen? Let us know in the comments!