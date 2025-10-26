The Goonies LEGO set is good — and big — enough for us

LEGO has unveiled one of their latest sets that is definitely good enough for us: a Goonies diorama set aboard One-Eyed Willy’s ship, the Inferno.

The Goonies LEGO set is made up of 2,912 pieces, and once complete, will have measurements of 15” tall, 7” deep and 24.5” wide, making it a nice display piece that you wouldn’t want Chunk anywhere near…Speaking of Chunk, he is one of 12 minifigures included in the box, joined by fellow Goonies Mikey, Data, and Mouth. Also in the set are Sloth, Mama Fratelli and more.

Data himself, Ke Huy Quan, even helped in the promotion of the LEGO Goonies set. “Revisiting Data after all these years – but this time in LEGO form – has been such a joyful experience. The Goonies was all about heart, adventure, and friendship, and this set captures that spirit in fantastic detail. From the booby traps to the treasure room, it’s like stepping back into the tunnels with the gang – only now, I get to share that magic with a whole new generation of fans.”

As Ke Huy Quan teased, the LEGO Goonies set is brimming with action that will let you recreate parts of the movie’s climax. We’ve got a secret fireplace, boulders, skeleton keys, the skeleton organ — there’s even an octopus, a nod to a famous deleted scene. So, yeah, there’s plenty to do with the set once it’s built.

At close to 3,000 pieces, you’ll be spending a lot of time building The Goonies LEGO set. So while you might not have the stunned, authentic reaction the cast did upon first seeing the Inferno (or did they…?), it will no doubt blow away your guests.

This Goonies set is actually part of the LEGO Ideas initiative, which lets fans and builders submit their own concepts in the hopes they get enough fan support to go through the next steps to eventually land on shelves. The designer of this set is Vaggelis Ntezes, who said of his process, “In designing this set, I revisited my childhood memories – growing up in the 80s, playing with LEGO Pirates sets and watching The Goonies. Combining nostalgia, fantasy, and creativity, I wanted to build something that offered both playability and display value. The final design merges the legendary Inferno with the cave system and booby traps, capturing the spirit of adventure that made the film so unforgettable. I’m thrilled to see it come to life and hope it brings joy to fans old and new.” The set comes out on November 4th at a price of $329.99.

Will you be picking up the LEGO Goonies set?