The Goonies sequel writer says the project is moving in the right direction

Forty years have gone by since Cyndi Lauper let us know The Goonies “‘R’ Good Enough”… and now, they’re gearing up for a comeback! Seven months ago, it was reported that Warner Bros. is developing new Gremlins and The Goonies films, with Chris Columbus (who wrote the original films) attached to both of those projects. As Deadline put it, WB was working on “a new Gremlins from Christopher Columbus and a Goonies treatment.” Then, Deadline learned who’s writing the script for the sequel to The Goonies: Potsy Ponciroli, writer/director of the 2021 Western Old Henry. Now, they’ve gotten a status update from Ponciroli, who says the project is “moving in the right direction.”

Chris Columbus on board to produce the film alongside Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Holly Bario of Amblin Entertainment. Lauren Shuler Donner, who was married to The Goonies‘ late director Richard Donner, will serve as an executive producer.

Details on the story Potsy Ponciroli is crafting for The Goonies 2 have not been revealed. In addition to writing and directing Old Henry, Ponciroli has directed and co-written the comedy Super Zeroes, directed the crime comedy Greedy People, and created the CMT series Still the King. His action movie Motor City (written by Chad St John) is about to start making the festival rounds.

Deadline reports that Ponciroli had this to say about the status of the Goonies sequel: “ I have turned in a first draft, which was very well received, and I’m on a second draft and I’m about 95% done with that so we’re moving in the right direction. … I know there’s a lot of ‘do we need a new Goonies’, but I’m the biggest fan of the original, it’s my favorite movie of all time. I’d never ‘redo’ The Goonies. To me it was a story that never ended so this is the movie I want to see as one of its biggest fans. “

There’s no word on who would be directing the film if / when it moves forward, and Ponciroli isn’t sure when it might go into production. But at least he’s making progress on it.

Are you glad to hear that The Goonies 2 is moving in the right direction? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.