Josh Brolin not sold on the idea of The Goonies sequel

A sequel to 1985’s The Goonies has been walking the plank for years. But now that it is apparently moving forward, we have to wonder what the original cast thinks. With this year being the 40th anniversary of the adventure flick, Josh Brolin – who played older brother Brandon Walsh – has some thoughts on whether or not it will be a hit or out of style.

Brolin recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the Goonies sequel, saying, “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is].” He added, “It’s like, ‘Oh, we came out with another,’ and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn’t see very well. What are you going to do? I don’t know.”

So how close has a Goonies sequel come to being greenlit? As Brolin notes, a number of screenplay drafts have been penned but Steven Spielberg – who has story credit and whose Amblin Entertainment produced the movie – doesn’t seem to have much interest. “I think there’s been five scripts so far through the years and he hasn’t approved anything yet. Spielberg is picky, and he has a reason to be because he has great taste.”

As it stands, the planned sequel to The Goonies will see Old Henry and Greedy People screenwriter Potsy Ponciroli writing the script. Chris Columbus – who wrote the script for the original movie – is on board as producer, as is Spielberg. No director has been announced yet, but it’s worth noting that original director Richard Donner passed away in 2021.

As for plot details to the Goonies sequel, nothing has been announced but it wouldn’t seem out of the realm of possibility for it to focus on the kids – or even grandkids – of the original cast teaming up for an adventure of their own.

Are you on board for a sequel to The Goonies or should it be buried at sea?