Potsy Ponciroli to write The Goonies sequel

Forty years have gone by since Cyndi Lauper let us know The Goonies “‘R’ Good Enough”… and now, it looks like they’re finally ready for a comeback! Last month, it was reported that Warner Bros. is developing new Gremlins and The Goonies films, with Chris Columbus (who wrote both of the original films) attached to at least one of those projects. As Deadline put it, WB was working on “a new Gremlins from Christopher Columbus and a Goonies treatment.” Now, Deadline has learned who’s writing the script for the sequel to The Goonies, and in the process has confirmed that Columbus is involved with both the Gremlins and Goonies revivals. Potsy Ponciroli, writer/director of the 2021 Western Old Henry is writing The Goonies sequel, with Chris Columbus on board to produce the film alongside Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Holly Bario of Amblin Entertainment. Lauren Shuler Donner, who was married to The Goonies‘ late director Richard Donner, will serve as an executive producer.

Details on the story Potsy Ponciroli is crafting for The Goonies 2 have not been revealed. In addition to writing and directing Old Henry, Ponciroli has directed and co-written the comedy Super Zeroes, directed the crime comedy Greedy People, and created the CMT series Still the King.

There have been rumblings of a Goonies sequel every now and then for many years, but many thought that any hope of the film actually get made died when Richard Donner passed away in 2021. It took longer than it should have, but it’s actually looking like a sequel might have a better chance of happening now than ever before.

The original The Goonies was an old-fashioned yarn about a band of adventurous kids who take on the might of a property developing company which plans to destroy their home to build a country club. When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way. The adventurous kids were played by Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, and Martha Plimpton, with John Matuszak befriending them as a character called Sloth and Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, and Anne Ramsey playing the criminal Fratelli family.

Ke Huy Quan recently said that all of the original Goonies are “on board” for the sequel.

What do you think of Potsy Ponciroli being hired to write The Goonies 2? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.